Bhubaneswar: The iconic Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city will host a T2OI match between India and South Africa in December this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced the schedule for Team India (Senior Men) international home season for 2025.

As per the schedule, the Team India will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa from December 9 to 19.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa is scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium on December 9.

The remaining four matches of the T20I series will be played at New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

According to the BCCI, South Africa will play a two-match Test series against the host country during its India tour this year. The Test matches are scheduled to be held at New Delhi and Guwahati.

The visiting team is also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Team India from November 30 to December 6. The matches will be held at Ranchi, Raipur and Vizag.

The Indian Cricket Team will play a two-match Test series against West Indies from October 2 to October 14.

It is worth mentioning here that Barabati Stadium had hosted a ODI match between India and England on February 9 this year.