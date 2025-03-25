Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s rich culinary heritage is stepping into the national spotlight as Celebrity MasterChef India gears up to feature the State’s authentic and time-honoured delicacies. For the first time, Odisha’s iconic Pakhala platter and sacred temple cuisine will be reimagined on the grand culinary stage, bringing the essence of Odia food traditions to a wider audience.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, aims to position Odisha as a leading culinary destination in India, showcasing its diverse food culture, unique ingredients, and time-honoured cooking techniques. The participation in Celebrity MasterChef India aligns with the State’s vision to elevate Odisha’s gastronomic identity beyond its borders and into the hearts of food lovers nationwide.

A Culinary Challenge Rooted in Tradition

As part of the show’s Odisha Cuisine Challenge, celebrity chefs will take on the exciting task of reinventing two of Odisha’s most iconic food traditions—the Odisha Pakhala Platter and the Odisha Prasad Culture.

Challenge 1: Odisha Pakhala Platter – A tribute to Odisha’s beloved fermented rice dish, this segment will feature variations of Pakhala, including Dahi Pakhala, Chunka Pakhala, and Ghia Pakhala, paired with classic accompaniments like Chingudi Chechha, Kakharu Phula Bhaja, Badi Chura, and Machha Bhaja. The challenge will test the chefs’ ability to balance flavours, textures, and cultural authenticity while presenting Pakhala in a contemporary yet respectful manner.

Challenge 2: Odisha Prasad Culture – Inspired by the Mahaprasad of Jagannath Temple, this challenge will see chefs recreating traditional temple offerings such as Kanika, Dalma, Ambula Khata, Mohura, and Kheera Gaentha, adhering to the sattvic principles of temple cuisine. The objective is to capture the divine simplicity and spiritual essence of Odia temple food while elevating it to a fine-dining experience.

Building Buzz: Odisha’s Culinary Legacy on Social Media

The announcement of Odisha in Celebrity MasterChef India has already created massive excitement on social media, with food lovers, chefs, and Odia culture enthusiasts rallying behind the campaign. The official hashtag #OdishaInCelebrityMasterChef has been gaining traction, with users sharing memories, personal recipes, and favourite Odia dishes—fuelling a vibrant online conversation around Odisha’s food heritage.

The Department of Tourism has been actively promoting the campaign across digital platforms, encouraging audiences to celebrate and explore the richness of Odisha’s flavours and its deep-rooted culinary traditions. As the show’s premiere nears, the anticipation continues to grow.

Adding to the excitement, netizens and home cooks are being invited to join the conversation with the hashtag #MyOdiaKitchenTales, sharing their own versions of traditional recipes, cooking techniques, family favourites, and nostalgic stories. By tagging @odishatourismofficial, participants can showcase how they bring Odia cuisine to life in their own kitchens—whether in Odisha, elsewhere in India, or abroad.

In a special effort to make the campaign participatory, Odisha Tourism will feature a selection of these stories and personal anecdotes, celebrating the people behind the dishes and the love they carry for Odia food. From heirloom recipes to everyday innovations, each story will reflect the warmth, pride, and the cultural depth that define Odisha’s culinary spirit.

A Milestone for Odisha’s Culinary Tourism

The Department of Tourism’s efforts to spotlight Odisha as a major gastronomic destination reflect a larger vision of promoting the State’s food culture, traditional cooking methods, and locally sourced ingredients. This initiative is expected to boost culinary tourism, attract food enthusiasts to explore Odisha’s authentic flavours, and encourage restaurants and hotels to incorporate Odia dishes into their menus.

Speaking on the initiative, Commissioner cum Secretary, Department of Tourism, Shri. Balwant Singh, said,"Odisha’s culinary traditions have long been an unsung treasure. Through Celebrity MasterChef India, we are showcasing our food and the stories, rituals, and cultural significance that make Odia cuisine special. This is a proud moment for every Odia, and we invite the world to savour and celebrate the taste of Odisha."

Watch Odisha Shine on Celebrity MasterChef India!

Food lovers across the country can tune in to Celebrity MasterChef India from 26th-28th March to witness Odisha’s timeless recipes meet modern culinary artistry. From heritage-inspired platters to contemporary reinventions, the show promises an exciting journey through Odisha’s exquisite food culture.

Follow the conversation and join the celebration online using #OdishaInCelebrityMasterChef and take part in the poll #MyOdiaKitchenTales!

#CelebrityMasterChef #CelebrityMasterChefIndia #SeetiBajegi #OdiaFlavours #OdishaCuisineChallenge