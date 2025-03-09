Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Cuttack city is all set to get its first golf course at Biju Patnaik Park in CDA area.

The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has identified four acres of land at the park for the golf course, reports said.

The golf course could be ready by the end of this month. It will be the second such facility in Odisha after one in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The CDA has allocated Rs 4 crore for the project. A team of experts had examined the suitability of sand and clay at the park for construction of the golf course. The construction work has started as the tests showed favourable results, reports added.

The golf course will have eight holes and world-class amenities. The facility will have a dedicated reception centre, locker room, drinking water facility and toilets.

The CDA has planned a separate entry and exit point and a dedicated parking lot for the golf course at Biju Patnaik Park.

The authorities have also planned extensive landscaping, enhanced greenery and an advanced underground sprinkler system for the golf course.

It is worth mentioning here that the Biju Patnaik Park has undergone a massive renovation recently. The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department spent around Rs 26 crore for this purpose.