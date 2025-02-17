Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal, the main Opposition party in Odisha, claimed that the economic growth of the state has slowed down under the BJP regime.

“The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Odisha. The economic growth of the state has declined under this double-engine government,” said Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik today.

Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister, claimed that the industrial growth in Odisha has also declined during the BJP rule.

“The industrial growth has also declined in Odisha. I wonder whether the double-engine system is going in reverse direction,” said Patanik while commenting on the State Budget 2025-26 tabled by the BJP government in the Assembly today.

The LoP also targeted the BJP government citing alleged cases of farmer suicide and price rise.

“There is no developmental work in the state. Farmers are suffering a lot and committing suicide. The common people are in distress due to price rise,” alleged Patnaik.

The veteran leader also claimed that unemployment rate is rising in the state. “The members of women self-help groups (SHGs) are also in distress,” he alleged.

Patnaik further alleged that the BJP government in the state has failed to utilize the funds allocated in 2024-25 State Budget.

“The spending is very low in Odsiha. What is the meaning of Budget if you are unable to spend the money?” said Patnaik.