Cuttack: Padma Shri awardee and Odisha's eminent Ghodanacha artist Dr. Uchhab Charan Das passed away while undergoing treatment for illness at a private hospital in Choudwar, Cuttack.

He was widely known for his lifelong contribution to preserving and promoting Odisha’s traditional Ghodanacha folk dance.

Dr. Das was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2021 for his outstanding service in the field of art. His death has been mourned by artists and cultural enthusiasts across the state.

Born in Tangimania village, he spent most of his childhood in Choudwar of Cuttack district, where he pursued his education. While studying in Class VIII, he resolved to dedicate his life to Ghodanacha. From then on, he consistently worked to ensure that the traditional dance form gained recognition not only in villages but also across the country and abroad.

After passing matriculation, he established an institution in 1964 to train students in Ghodanacha. At that time, his family was facing severe financial hardship. To support his education and passion, he ran a small betel shop after college hours. The income he earned was partly spent on learning and promoting the dance form.

Despite receiving job offers after completing his studies, Dr. Das chose to turn them down to focus entirely on Ghodanacha. He travelled extensively within and outside the state whenever he got opportunities to perform. Through his performances, he also spread awareness on social and health-related issues, using folk art as a medium of public education.