Cuttack: Celebrating the rich maritime heritage of Odisha, the State Government is set to organise its first-ever boat race, ‘Mahanadi Boita Pratiyogita 2025’, near the venue of the ongoing Bali Jatra in Cuttack.

The two-day event, scheduled to begin on November 11, will feature men’s and women’s teams from 10 states, including Odisha. The highlight of the competition will be the Fly Boat Race, promising a thrilling experience for spectators along the Mahanadi river near Gadadadia Ghata.

According to the schedule, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida will inaugurate the competition at 11:45 a.m. on November 11. On the second day, the races will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will felicitate the winners during a ceremony at the Gana Kabi Baishnaba Pani Manch on the final day.

The event coincides with the historic Bali Jatra, which commemorates the courage and enterprise of ancient Odia sailors, known as Sadhabas, who undertook long sea voyages for trade and cultural exchange across Southeast Asia.