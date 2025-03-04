Bhubaneswar: Odisha's first dinosaur-themed park, 'Dinosaurs Alive', was inaugurated at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), popularly known as Science Park, in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The park, spanning over 2.5 acres, features life-sized dinosaur models, motion-sensor effects, and immersive graphics, offering a thrilling prehistoric experience to visitors.

Designed in a jungle theme, the park has the feel of the Mesozoic era with its realistic dinosaur structures, advanced animatronics, and dynamic light shows. The combination of technology and creative design brings the ancient creatures to life, making it an ideal destination for students, researchers, and enthusiasts.

Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who inaugurated the park, said this is a major step towards promoting science education in an engaging and interactive way.

The park is expected to become a major attraction for both tourists and students, boosting scientific tourism in the state. By merging entertainment with education, 'Dinosaurs Alive' aims to spark curiosity about natural history and inspire young minds to explore the wonders of science.