Dhenkanal: Green papaya (Amrut Bhanda), the indigenously grown produce in the city has experienced a big surge in international demand, with exports reaching to destinations as far as London and Ireland. Behind this drastic change in fortunes for Odisha's Dhenkanal is the women residents of the tribal hamlet Majhisahi.

Their hard work is reaping rich dividends for their families and also creating a name for their village.

Under the Saptasajya Panchayat, these women have emerged as inspiring examples under the "Make in Odisha" initiative. Their efforts have garnered widespread appreciation, including commendations from government offices and various quarters.

This native product, known for its natural cultivation on organic way has captured foreign markets for its long shelf life and excellent taste. The Green Papaya, collected from regions such as Saptasajya Majhi saahi, Sansailo, and Bhairanali, is processed and exported by companies like Madan Mohan Agro Producer and Saptasajya Agro.

Notably, 700 quintals were sent to Ireland and one ton to London, with support from APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and Government of India.

Dhenkanal Horticulture Deputy Director Geetashree Padhi said that tribal women have been instrumental in the organic cultivation of green papaya and are the real force behind this revolution.

"People in foreign countries are very health-conscious. Hence, the demand for green papaya is very high. We are very happy that the women are growing green papaya, which is being exported abroad," Padhi said.

This successful initiative has brought a big change in the lives of tribal women like Dumuni Tudu, Lakshmi Hembram and Binodini Nayak. They are now becoming self-reliant through their small farming.

A green papaya tree yields 40-50 kg of fruits, which are sold at the rate of Rs 17 per kg. This is helping to strengthen the livelihood of these tribal women.

(IANS)