Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Odisha capital here has received altogether 11 species of animals and birds from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad in an animal exchange programme.

The NZP gave five species of animals and birds to the Hyderabad zoo, said the authorities today.

The animal exchange programme was executed after receiving the required approval in this regard from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Under the animal exchange programme, the NZP got two sarus cranes, two spoonbills, two grey jungle fowls, two iguanas, two barbary doves, four hog deer, two mouse deer, two red sand boas, two common sand boas, two bonnet macaques and two russell's vipers.

A 17-member team from the Hyderabad zoo arrived at Nandankanan yesterday and handed over these animals to the authorities.

In exchange, Nandankanan provided three Siamese crocodiles, four golden pheasants, two Lady Amherst's pheasants, two hog deer and two mouse deer to the Hyderabad zoo.

Through the exchange programme, the NZP added a few new species to its impressive list of animals and birds and made an effort to infuse new bloodline to the existing species.

In the second phase, Nandankanan Zoo will receive two female bonnet macaques in exchange of four Asian open bill storks and four Assamese macaques.