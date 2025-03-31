Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the Odisha capital here welcomed a record-breaking 39.52 lakh visitors in 2024-25 financial year.

This was revealed by the zoo authorities today.

The NZP generated total revenue of Rs 25.37 crore from all sources in 2024-25 fiscal. This is the highest-ever figure in the history of NZP.

As per the data provided by the zoo authorities, as many as 37.71 lakh visitors visited the NZP while 1.80 lakh visited the State Botanical Garden, located close to the zoo, in 2024-25.

Altogether 32.32 lakh adults, 7.19 lakh children and 793 foreign nationals visited the zoo, said the authorities.

The zoo has received revenue worth Rs 16.35 crore from entry fees and other fees. It has generated Rs 5.87 crore from outsourced facilities and Rs 3.15 crore through ‘Adopt an Animal Programme’.

The authorities, meanwhile, announced that the zoo will remain open for the visitors from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days from April 1 to September 30 this year.