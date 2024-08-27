Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on Bhubaneswar's outskirts added 20 new species to its family via an exchange programme with Alipore Zoo, Kolkata.

In the first phase of the animal exchange programme, the zoo received 8 Green Iguanas (4 male and 4 female), 6 Water monitor Lizards (2 male and 4 female), 2 Spoonbills (1 male and 1 female) and 2 Fishing cats (1 male and 1 female) from the Alipore Zoological Park on Monday.

The zoo will later bring 2 Giraffes (1 male and 1 female) from Kolkata under the animal exchange.

In exchange for 20 animals, Nanadankanan Zoo transferred 1 tiger, 2 lions (1 male and 1 female), and 2 Himalayan black bears (female) to Alipore Zoological Park today.

Later, the zoo will hand over 5 Hog deer (2 male and 3 female), 2 Hippos (1 male and 1 female), 4 Muse deer (2 male and 2 female), and 2 Barasingha (1 male and 1 female) to Alipore Zoo authorities.

With this exchange, the total number of species at Nandankanan increased to 169.