Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) and State Botanical Garden in Odisha capital here will be reopened for visitors tomorrow (October 26).

However, the authorities have announced that Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district will remain shut for visitors for three more days due to the heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

NZP and State Botanical Garden, two major tourist attractions in the capital city, were closed for visitors for two days (October 24 and 25) in view of the cyclonic storm.

The zoo authorities took various measures to ensure the safety of its inmates during the cyclone. Steps were taken to house all animals in feeding cells and safe shelters during the natural calamity.

The authorities had stored adequate food and fodders for the zoo inmates ahead of the storm. A total of 25 teams comprising 100 employees were deployed at 25 locations within the zoo to ensure the safety of animals. The whole process was monitored and supervised by the senior officials of the NZP.

A total of seven mobile teams, comprising 45 staff members, were on duty to ensure emergency operations during the calamity. These squads were provided with vehicles and essential equipment.

Four control rooms were operational for two days to coordinate all activities. Due to these coordinated efforts, the zoo authorities managed to ensure no injury/casualty at NZP.

The authorities of Similipal, meanwhile, announced that the tiger reserve will remain closed for the tourists till October 28.

The STR had been shut for the visitors for three days starting October 23 in view of the cyclonic storm.

According to reports, Cyclone Dana triggered heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha following its landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district in the early hours today.

Following landfall, the system weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and later into a deep depression. Several districts of Odisha including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri and Jagatsinghpur have been affected by the cyclone.