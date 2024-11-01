Bhubaneswar: As many as 15 new species will be added to Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Odisha under the animal exchange programme.

According to reports, a nine-member team of Nandankanan Zoo led by ACF (SBG) Dr Sudipta Kumar Panda visited Pilikula Zoological Park, Mangaluru, Karnataka, for the acquisition and transfer of animals as approved by the Central Zoo Authority.

The report said that the NZP authorities will hand over Golden pheasant (1:1), Silver pheasant (1:1), Asiatic lion (1:0), gharial (1:1) and Indian grey wolf (1:0) to Pilikula Zoo.

In exchange, they will receive the following animals from Pilikula Zoo:

Reticulated python (2:2)

Wild Dog (2:2)

Brahminy kite (1:1)

Common palm civet (1:2)

Large egret (0:2)

This exchange programme will help in pairing of wild dog, Brahminy kite and large egret and new bloodline infusion to other species.

The team will take intermediate halt at Visakhapatnam, Nellore and Bandipur on both side journeys. The animal exchange programme will be completed by November 10, 2024.