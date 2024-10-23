Bhubaneswar: Visitors will not be allowed to the Nandankanan Zoological Park on October 24 and 25. Authorities of the zoological park took decision on closure of the zoo for visitors in view of the impending Cyclone Dana.

The State Botanical Garden will also remain out of bounds for visitors during these two days.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the cyclonic storm over the Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past six hours. The storm lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of October 23 about 490 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 520 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 570 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night of October 24 to morning of October 25 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.