Bhubaneswar: It was a moment of immense pride after Odisha's Pankajini Das put up a stellar performance and returned with cash prize of Rs 50 lakh in the 16th season of reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Winning hearts with her inspiring story of returning to college at the age of 30, Pankajini, who is a pharmacist by profession and hails from Choudwar in Cuttack, made a safe exit after she chose to not risk the Rs 1 crore question despite knowing the answer.

Recounting her journey, Pankajini said she had been aspiring to participate in KBC for the last 24 years but life had other plans as she juggled work and her domestic responsibilities of a wife and mother.

While managing a medical store under the name 'Maa sarala' Pankajini recalled how she studied medicine but could not fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor due to her father's untimely death and sudden marriage. Her second innings began when her husband quit work and she wanted to run the medcine store he had set up. As a license was needed, she entered college again in her thirties and did a diploma in Pharmacy.

Attributing her succes to her family, husband and son Arjun who was also present in the show with her, Pankajini said her journey could not have taken this turn without the support of her dear ones.

Big B, who praised Pankajini for coming this far so, also said it is exemplary how she had managed to carve a niche for herself in her work domain while also being a devoted homemaker.

For Pankajini, being on the hot seat with the megastar was a dream come true. "I had been wanting to take part in KBC for so many years. It is a dream come true that I got a chance to participate and interact with Amitabh Bacchan," she beamed with pride.

Pamkajini had got a standing ovation after answering the Rs 25,00,000 question.