New Delhi: Odisha’s Paradip Port was among the top three ports across the country in terms of profitability in financial year 2023-24. This was informed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in Rajya Sabha today.

In a written reply, Sonowal stated Paradip Port’s net surplus was ₹1571.10 Crore during the 2023-24 financial year. The Operating Surplus of the Port was ₹1,512.93 Crore.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port registered net surplus ₹1,836.29 Crore and ₹1,685.61 Crore, respectively during the financial year.

The Union Minister’s reply further stated some of the major Ports are facing challenges in terms of financial sustainability including substantial shortfalls in pension obligations, high cost of dredging, restrictions on handling of certain commodities, competition from other non-major ports, ongoing legal and arbitration cases, etc.

In an ongoing effort to improve profitability, major Ports are undertaking modernisation and mechanisation of berths and terminals, channel deepening, streamlining of processes through digitalisation, strategic marketing initiatives, etc. to meet the trade challenges, the reply added.

The Paradip Port is located in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district and at the confluence of the Mahanadi river and the Bay of Bengal.