Bhubaneswar: Preparations are going on at full pace for the celebration of Navy Day at Odisha’s Puri beach on December 4.

The Indian Navy will demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength on the Odisha coast on the occasion.

The operational demonstration (Op Demo) of the Indian Navy is scheduled to be held at the Blue Flag Beach of Puri town.

Ahead of the mega event, at least eight battle tanks of the Indian Army have arrived at the Puri beach. The Navy Day will be celebrated on the Odisha coast for the first time and this is the first occasion when battle tanks of the Indian Army have been brought to Puri beach.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

At least 24 warships and 40 aircraft and helicopters are scheduled to demonstrate Indian Navy’s operational capabilities at the event.

The event aims at showcasing Indian Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the state government and local authorities to ensure smooth organisation of the event. Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach, said the Ministry of Defence.

The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy's YouTube channel to reach a wider audience, it added.