Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to the state, Puspanjali Mohapatra from Odisha clinched the gold medal at the All India Thal Sainik Competition 2025, held in New Delhi from September 1 to 12.

Sergeant Puspanjali, a cadet of 1 Odisha Girls Battalion NCC under Cuttack Group, secured the top position in the Service Shooting event, outshining participants from 17 NCC Directorates across the country.

The Thal Sainik Camp (TSC) is one of the most prestigious annual events of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), drawing the best cadets from across India to compete in various disciplines that test discipline, endurance, leadership, and marksmanship.