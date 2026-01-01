Angul: The Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary in Odisha’s Angul district will remain closed to visitors on select dates due to the annual crocodile and bird census.

Informing about the decision, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gadadhara Patra said all tourism and boating activities in the Mahanadi river stretch and the Sisupathar dam reservoir will remain suspended during the census period.

The sanctuary will remain out of bounds for visitors from January 4 to January 8, 2026, in view of the crocodile census. Similar restrictions will be in place on January 17 and 18, 2026, for the bird census.

The Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary is one of Odisha’s most significant wildlife protected areas, renowned for the scenic gorge carved by the Mahanadi river and its rich biodiversity. The sanctuary is now part of the larger Satkosia Tiger Reserve.