Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s seafood exports have taken a hit following tariff restrictions imposed by the United States, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokula Nanda Mallik informed the State Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Tusharkanti Behera.

During 2024-25, the state recorded an estimated 11.92 lakh metric tonnes of fish and shrimp production, of which shrimp accounted for about 1.45 lakh metric tonnes. However, the US, one of the major destinations for Odisha’s seafood export, has become a challenging market due to the new tariff barriers, the Minister said.

Nearly 24.5% of Odisha’s total seafood exports are shipped to the US. With the restrictions in place, around 62 seafood processing units in the state are directly affected, while nearly 25,000 shrimp farmers are facing indirect losses.

Minister Mallik said the Union Government is holding discussions with states to explore alternative markets, including Japan, South Korea, the UK, Russia, Australia, and Southeast Asia.