Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The Central Government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a tenure of three years, effective October 9.

Murmu, currently serving as an Executive Director at RBI, will succeed Rajeshwar Rao, who retires on October 8.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Murmu on his elevation, calling it a moment of pride for the state.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us that an Odia has been appointed to such an important position in the country’s apex bank. I am confident that his experience and performance as Executive Director of RBI will contribute to strengthening the financial system and economy of the country,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.