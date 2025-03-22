Baripada: The Similipal National Park in Odisha will remain closed for two days following heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert issued by the IMD for Mayurbhanj district.

The wildlife habitat will remain closed for visitors for two days -- March 22 and 23 -- in view of possible heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the district, informed the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve-Cum- Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Baripada.

During the period, no vehicle will be allowed into the national park. The further steps will be taken after analysing the situation, the official stated.

As per Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in the afternoon at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak on March 22.

The thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in the afternoon at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on March 23.