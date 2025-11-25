Bhubaneswar: The 142nd meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has approved investment proposals worth ₹4,353 crore in Odisha.

According to official sources, the 20 cleared projects are expected to generate over 7,815 employment opportunities across 11 districts. The proposed investments span key sectors including chemicals, electronics, aluminium, tourism, infrastructure, IT services, power and renewable energy, and food processing.

Districts set to benefit from the upcoming industrial activity include Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

Officials noted the approvals highlight the state government’s proactive approach in attracting quality investments, ensuring last-mile facilitation, and enabling industries to establish and scale operations with ease.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha continues to champion a people-first, industry-ready development model. The Government’s priorities—job creation, skilling, entrepreneurship, and local workforce participation—ensure that every investment contributes directly to improving lives and strengthening communities. By aligning industrial growth with human development, Odisha is setting a new benchmark in responsive, inclusive, and result-oriented governance,” the official statement added.