Bhubaneswar: Fostering industrial excellence ahead of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’ Conclave, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) today approved 17 investment proposals worth ₹3,883.72 Crore.

Chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the 134th SLSWCA meeting approved projects spanning 15 sectors including Steel, Iron & Ferro Alloys, Power & Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Green Hydrogen, Transportation, Storage, Bio Fuel/Bio Fertilizer, ESDM, Tourism, Green Energy Equipment, and Petroleum & Petrochemicals.

Official sources said the investment proposals will generate over 12,280 jobs, providing a significant boost to employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

These projects will also strengthen the industrial base across Sambalpur, Rayagada, Ganjam, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Dhenkanal, and Jharsuguda districts, the official sources added.

The sources added the Odisha Government’s proactive measures and strategic focus on sustainable development underscore its dedication to creating a ‘Samrudhha Odisha’ that contributes significantly to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.