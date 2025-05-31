Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter Srabani Nanda and her team have clinched Silver in the 4X100m relay at the Asian Athletics Championships-2025 in South Korea.

Nanda, a native of Odisha’s Kandhamal district, was the member of an Indian team that had won Bronze in women’s 4X100 metre relay event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

She had also represented India in the women’s 200m category in Rio Olympics in 2016.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated Nanda for her success at the Asian Athletics Championships-2025.

“Congratulations to ace sprinter Srabani Nanda and team for wining Silver in the 4X100 metre relay at the Asian Athletics Championships-2025 at Gumi in South Korea. Nanda’s achievement is matter of pride for Odisha. Her efforts as well as love for sports will inspire many others in our state,” said the Chief Minister in social media post.