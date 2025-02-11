Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s State Action Plan on One Health has outlined strategies to promote an integrated approach to human health, animal health, and environmental health.

Unveiled by Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling in Bhubaneswar, the State Action Plan has been focusing on strengthening surveillance and response systems for zoonotic diseases, promoting responsible use of antimicrobials in both human and animal health, enhancing intersectoral collaboration among health, agriculture, and environment sectors, and raising awareness about One Health principles among the public.

The Minister also released the Annual Report IDSP-IHIP-2024 providing a comprehensive overview of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) in the State during the year. It highlighted key achievements, challenges, and recommendations for improvement.

The Memorandum of Understanding which was signed with the Government of India to establish a Health Emergency Operation Center (HEOC) was released at the programme. This aims at enhanced preparedness and response capabilities to public health emergencies in the State.

Notably, Odisha secured the first position in the IHIP performance for the year 2024.

Aswathy S. Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Dr. Simmi Tiwari, Joint Director & HoD, Center for One health, NCDC, Dr Brundha D, Mission Director, NHM (Odisha), Dr. Vinita Gupta, Consultant, NCDC, IDSP-IHIP, in charge of Odisha, senior officials along with members of the State IDSP cell, CDM & PHOs along with their District Surveillance team attended the event.