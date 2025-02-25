Bhubaneswar: The State Vaccine Store of Odisha has made history by becoming the first in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP).

This recognition highlights the State's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in vaccine storage, cold chain management, and supply chain operations.

The certification was awarded for adhering to key quality standards, including a well-structured storage system, efficient cold chain management, seamless supply chain operations, and digitized record-keeping through online software. The vaccine store ensures quality maintenance by conducting temperature checks twice daily and achieving zero wastage.

This milestone has been made possible through the dedication of health department staff and frontline health workers, stated Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department in a release today.

Cold chain management and vaccine transportation play a crucial role in the immunization programme. Odisha operates 1,263 cold chain centers, including one state vaccine store, nine regional vaccine stores, and 32 district vaccine stores, ensuring vaccines are stored at optimal temperatures until they reach beneficiaries. A dedicated workforce manages the daily supply chain, ensuring safe and efficient vaccine distribution.

To meet the annual immunization target of 9.4 lakh pregnant women, 7.9 lakh infants, and 28 lakh adolescents, the State Vaccine Store handles approximately 2.36 crore doses of vaccines each year, prioritizing safe storage and last-mile delivery.

Notably, seven regional and 22 district vaccine stores in Odisha have also been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, further strengthening the state’s position as a leader in immunization quality management.