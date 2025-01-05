New Delhi: There is no denying the fact that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s connection with its global diaspora has strengthened significantly over the last decade. A number of initiatives have been launched for the welfare of Indian nationals living abroad.

These initiatives and programmes highlight PM Modi-led government's "people-first" approach. Programmes like E-MIGRATE, MADAD, and the Upgraded Pravasi Bima Yojana are instrumental in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community overseas, providing them with accessible resources, support, and security.

Community wings in Indian missions and posts abroad have played a pivotal role in furthering this outreach, helping strengthen the bond between India and its citizens around the globe.

The upcoming 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is goning to be a significant milestone in this engagement. The PBD will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, for the first time.

The event will be organised from January 8 to January 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving on January 8. President Droupadi Murmu will be joining on January 9.

The PBD Convention serves as the flagship event of the Government of India, offering a crucial platform for the Indian diaspora to connect, share experiences, and contribute to the nation's growth.

This year, the theme of the convention is "Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), focusing on the role of the global Indian community in India’s development journey. The event has attracted a large number of diaspora members from over 50 countries.

This fact spotlights the growing importance of India’s overseas citizens in its progress.

As India marks 10 years of its Act East Policy, the state of Odisha stands poised to make its mark on the international stage, with its rich historical maritime ties and strategic geographic location.

Situated on the eastern coast of India, Odisha has long been a gateway for trade and cultural exchange with Southeast Asia.

Its deep-rooted connections to the ASEAN countries offer an excellent platform to deepen economic, cultural, and commercial ties.

The state's vast coastline, world-class ports, and abundant natural resources provide immense opportunities for investors and businesses looking to tap into the dynamic markets of the Indo-Pacific region.

Odisha, with its strong industrial base, is also rapidly emerging as a global leader in various sectors. The state has positioned itself as a hub for mining, iron and steel manufacturing, and the marine economy, industries that play a vital role in India’s economic growth.

The state's commitment to developing its knowledge economy, sports infrastructure, and skilling initiatives further bolsters its attractiveness to investors. Several Indian IT companies have already set up operations in Odisha, capitalising on its growing technological ecosystem.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event in Bhubaneswar will be a unique opportunity to showcase Odisha's strengths to the world. As India celebrates its diverse cultural, economic, and social achievements, Odisha's potential as a global business and investment destination will take center stage.

With its growth in sectors ranging from technology to sports, Odisha is ready to contribute to India's vision of an integrated, global economy while fostering deeper ties with Southeast Asia and beyond.

Odisha's age-old maritime connections with countries in the ASEAN region have shaped deep cultural bonds. Merchants, monks, and travelers from Odisha have historically traveled to far-off destinations in Southeast Asia, establishing vibrant cultural links.

The Bali Yatra and Odisha's enduring connections with Sri Lanka speak volumes about the state's role in fostering these ties.

Today, these exchanges are being renewed through initiatives like the PBD Convention. The Ramayana exhibition, which will be a part of the event, will showcase how the epic journeyed to Southeast Asian countries, where it continues to be celebrated as an integral part of the region's culture.

