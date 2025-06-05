Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Suchitra Parida has won two medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix-2025 in Paris.

She won medals in javelin and shot put throw events at the Paris meet.

Parida won a bronze medal in women’s shot put F54/F55 category at the Para Athletics meet in the French capital, with a throw of 5.43 metres.

The para athlete had earlier clinched Silver in the women’s javelin F55 category in the Paris para athletics meet, with a personal best of 17.98 metres.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Parida for her achievements at the Paris para athletics meet.

“Your success at the Para Athletics Grand Prix-2025 in Paris is a matter of pride for not only Odisha but also India. Your dedication and love for the sports will definitely encourage many others,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post.