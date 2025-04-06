Bhubaneswar: In a historic first for India, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has been honoured with the prestigious Fred Darrington British Sand Master Award in the United Kingdom.

Pattnaik received the award for his stunning 10-foot sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha, which conveyed the universal message of world peace. The recognition was bestowed during the Sandworld 2025 International Sand Art Festival held in Weymouth, Dorset.

The award was presented by Mayor of Weymouth Jon Orwell, in the presence of dignitaries including Mark Andersen, Director of Sandworld; David Hicks, Co-founder of the Festival; and Naorem J. Singh, Minister for Culture.

A Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik represented India in over 65 international sand art festivals and championships, earning global acclaim for his unique and impactful creations.