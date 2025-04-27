Bhubaneswar: Yash Jain from Odisha has secured the top position (Rank 1) in the NEET-Super Specialty exam-2024.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated Jain for his success in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET-SS) exam.

Jain is a resident of Kantabanji in Balangir district. He had completed his MBBS degree from King Edward Memorial Hospital, Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College in Mumbai.

He did his postgraduation study from Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur.

“I congratulate Yash Jain of Kantabanji in Balangir for securing the top position in NEET-Super Specialty exam in the country. He has made the entire state proud. Yash’s achievement will certainly inspire many other students in Odisha,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post.

Notably, NEET-SS is the sole entrance exam for enrollment into the super-specialty medical courses in India, including DM (Doctor of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgie) programmes.

The examination is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The NEET-SS is mandatory for enrollment into super-specialty courses in government and private medical colleges across the country.