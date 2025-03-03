Bhubaneswar: Parents of a brain-dead kid in Odisha have donated his organs to give a new lease of life to two patients. The organs were retrieved at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

The brain-dead kid, identified as Master Janmesh, became the youngest organ donor in Odisha.

The 16-month-old gave new life to two patients through organ donation. In an inspiring yet deeply emotional moment, the parents of Master Janmesh Lenka made a courageous decision that turned their personal tragedy into a beacon of hope for others.

Janmesh, who was admitted to the Pediatric Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on February 12, was suffering from foreign body aspiration and choking. He was under the care of Dr. Krishna Mohan Gulla.

Despite receiving immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the relentless efforts of the intensive care team to stabilize him over the following two weeks, the child was declared brain dead on March 1.

Recognising the possibility of giving the gift of life to others, the medical team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar counselled the grieving parents about organ donation. With immense strength and compassion, they gave their consent and allowed their child's organs to be used for life-saving transplants.

Following the consent, a multidisciplinary team of surgeons and transplant coordinators swiftly facilitated the retrieval and transplantation process.

The liver was successfully retrieved by the gastro-surgery team led by Dr. Brahmadutt Patnaik and was transported to the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi, where it was transplanted into a child suffering from end-stage liver failure.

The kidneys were retrieved and transplanted en-bloc into a single adolescent patient at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. This complex surgical procedure was successfully performed under the leadership of Dr. Prasant Nayak from the Urology Department.

This case is historically significant as Janmesh became the youngest organ donor in Odisha. Additionally, this was only the second instance of en-bloc kidney transplantation in the state, a highly specialized surgical approach where both kidneys from a pediatric donor are transplanted together into a single recipient.

The Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Prof. Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, commended the transplant coordination team and the medical professionals involved, highlighting their relentless efforts in ensuring the successful execution of the organ retrieval and transplantation process. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their extraordinary generosity, acknowledging their selfless decision in a moment of profound grief.

The story of Master Janmesh Lenka and his parents' decision serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of organ donation, especially in pediatric cases. Their noble act has not only saved lives but has also set a precedent for promoting awareness about pediatric organ donation in India.

This incident underlines the importance of public awareness, timely consent, and medical coordination in ensuring that organs from brain-dead patients can be used to give new life to those in need. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar continues to take significant strides in organ transplantation, paving the way for better healthcare and saving countless lives through the gift of life.

Even in the face of unbearable loss, the decision made by Janmesh’s parents stands as a testament to human kindness and resilience. Their selflessness has illuminated a path of hope, awareness, and life-saving potential for others, making a lasting impact on the medical community and society at large. It may be noted here that the Master Janmesh’s father has been working as hostel warden at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.