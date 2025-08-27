Bhubaneswar: Odraa Restaurant is set to showcase the authentic flavors of Western Odisha with the launch of its exclusive Nuakhai Pop-up from August 28-30. This unique three-day initiative brings the distinct culinary traditions of Western Odisha to the state capital, coinciding with Nuakhai – the region’s most significant harvest festival celebrating gratitude, food, and togetherness.

The Nuakhai Pop-up represents Odraa’s pioneering effort to promote the complete spectrum of Odisha’s diverse culinary landscape, moving beyond the commonly known coastal cuisine to spotlight the bold, complex flavors of the western districts. This specially curated dining experience features a traditional Nuakhai thali prepared with indigenous ingredients sourced directly from Sambalpur, Balangir, and surrounding western regions.

“Nuakhai is more than a festival – it’s about gratitude, food, and togetherness. Odisha’s cuisine is incredibly diverse, and we’ve always believed it’s not limited to coastal preparations. Western Odisha has a distinct culinary identity with bold flavors, unique indigenous ingredients, and sophisticated fermentation techniques that have never been properly showcased in the capital,” says Tallina Patnaik, co-founder of Odraa Restaurant and menu curator.

The Complete Nuakhai Experience

Odraa’s exclusive Nuakhai Special Plate offers diners an authentic taste of Western Odisha’s harvest celebration, featuring eleven traditional preparations that represent the region’s culinary heritage:

• Bhaata - Rice

• Ras Bara & Karadi Bara - Traditional fried preparations

• Jhudanga Manji Daali - Lentil Preparation

• Saru Saga - Traditional greens preparation

• Karadi Bhendi - Spiced okra in regional style

• Letha - Authentic Western Odisha curry

• Chana Bhaja - Roasted chickpeas preparation

• Mansa Jhola (non-vegetarian) or Chenna Tarkari (vegetarian option) - Choice of traditional meat or cottage cheese curry

• Tamata Hendua Chatni - Tomato chutney with dried bamboo shoots (hendua)

• Khiri and Sarsatia - Traditional dessert featuring the rare tree-resin delicacy

“The fermentation techniques and indigenous ingredients used in Western Odisha create layers of flavor that are completely unique. Ingredients like hendua (dried bamboo shoots), fermented preparations, and region-specific sarsatia tell the story of agricultural heritage and culinary wisdom passed down through generations,” explains Tanaya Patnaik, co-founder.

Cultural Preservation Through Cuisine

This initiative reflects Odraa’s broader mission of preserving and promoting Odisha’s diverse culinary traditions. The restaurant has consistently sourced authentic ingredients from across the state, including the rare sarsatia from Sambalpur (made by only two remaining families), demonstrating their commitment to supporting traditional food artisans.

This initiative addresses the limited representation of Western Odisha’s cuisine in restaurant settings, as the region’s sophisticated flavor profiles and unique cooking techniques have remained largely unexplored in the capital despite their rich culinary heritage. The bold, earthy flavors achieved through indigenous fermentation methods offer a distinctive culinary experience from the state’s better-known coastal preparations.

“We want people to experience the incredible diversity within Odia cuisine – each region has its own distinct identity, ingredients, and techniques. This comprehensive presentation of Western Odisha’s flavors offers diners a rare opportunity to explore these authentic preparations,” adds Tallina Patnaik

Limited Availability

The Nuakhai Special Plate will be available exclusively from August 28-30, 2025, offering food enthusiasts a rare opportunity to experience authentic Western Odisha cuisine without traveling to the region. The three-day format coincides with the traditional Nuakhai celebration period, maintaining cultural authenticity.

This initiative follows Odraa’s successful track record of introducing lesser-known aspects of Odia cuisine to contemporary diners while maintaining authentic preparation methods and sourcing practices.

About Nuakhai Festival

Nuakhai, primarily celebrated in Western Odisha, is a harvest festival that honors the first grain of the new crop. The festival embodies gratitude for nature’s bounty and emphasizes community sharing and togetherness, values that align perfectly with Odraa’s mission of cultural preservation through cuisine.

About Odraa Restaurant

Odraa Restaurant is Bhubaneswar's first contemporary Odia cuisine establishment, dedicated to preserving and elevating the culinary heritage of Odisha. Founded by sisters Tallina and Tanaya Patnaik, the restaurant showcases authentic regional flavors through innovative presentations while sourcing ingredients directly from traditional producers across the state. Named after "Odra," the ancient name of Odisha, the restaurant has become a platform for discovering the state's diverse culinary traditions.

