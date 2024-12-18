Bhubaneswar: The state government has launched the official website of the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain launched the official website of Odisha’s flagship global investors’ summit in the capital city here.

With the inauguration of the official website, the registration for Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 has started, said the state government.

The Utkarsh Odisha summit, formerly known as Make in Odisha conclave, is scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

The official website mio.investodisha.gov.in provides a one-stop platform for the stakeholders, industry leaders, industry associations and partners to register for various sectoral sessions, said the state government.

The website offers comprehensive insights into sectoral focus areas, a digital investor intent form, the event schedule, and registration details, it added.

Key Features of the Website:

Registration for various sectoral sessions for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025

Sectoral Deep Dives showcasing Odisha’s opportunities in petrochemicals, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Investor Tools, such as Investment Intention Forms and G2B Meetings Appointment Form.

An intuitive interface, offering real-time updates and virtual engagement options for global participants.

“The Utkarsh Odisha website is the gateway to register for the mega conclave. We invite all industry leaders, enthusiasts, and associations to join us. It’s a one-stop platform with all the information you need about Utkarsh Odisha 2025. I encourage stakeholders to register and invite their associates to participate, ensuring Odisha becomes the central hub for industrial growth,” said the Industries Minister.

The live website aims to attract global attention to Utkarsh Odisha and plays a key role in ensuring the success of the upcoming event. The website serves as a gateway to various sectoral sessions, where participants can not only explore ideas but also gain proper direction for their next steps, stated the state government.