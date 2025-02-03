Cuttack: Cricket fans eager to witness the India vs England One Day International (ODI) match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 can purchase offline tickets from designated counters at the stadium. The sale of offline tickets will take place on February 5 and 6, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Each individual can buy up to two tickets upon presenting a valid ID card. The ticket prices for different sections of the stadium are as follows:

Rs 1,100 for Gallery No. 1 and 3.

Rs 900 for Gallery No. 2 and 4.

Rs 1,200 for Gallery No. 5.

Rs 700 for Gallery No. 7.

Rs 6,000 for Special Enclosure.

Rs 8,000 for AC Box.

Rs 10,000 for New Pavilion.

Rs 20,000 for Corporate Box.

Meanwhile, those who have purchased tickets online can redeem them from February 7 to 9 at two locations: Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. The redemption of online tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.