Bhubaneswar: The results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 were announced today by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department. The result booklet was officially released in Bhubaneswar by the State’s Industry Minister Sampad Charan Swain.

OJEE-2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admissions into various professional courses including B.Pharm, Lateral Entry into B.Tech (for Diploma and BSc holders), Lateral Entry Pharmacy, MBA, MCA/MSc (Computer Science), Integrated MBA, B.CAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording & Design, Film Editing), M.Pharm, M.Arch, M.Plan, and M.Tech.

The entrance examination was conducted in three shifts, starting from May 2 and concluding on May 12.

It was held at exam centres in 30 districts of Odisha and three cities outside the State, namely Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi. This year, OJEE was held at a total of 70 exam centres.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their rank cards from the official OJEE website: https://ojee.nic.in.

Here’s a list of OJEE toppers for different courses: