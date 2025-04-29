Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) authorities have released the detailed schedule for OJEE 2025. The entrance tests for various professional courses will be conducted between May 2 and May 12, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

According to the notice, the examination will be held in three shifts: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Candidates can download their admit cards starting April 25, 2025. However, those scheduled for the LE Tech exam on May 12 will be able to download their admit cards from May 26, 2025, after 5:00 PM.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official OJEE website.

Full Schedule