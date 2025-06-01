Puri: Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty underwent 'Mundan' in Puri as part of rituals over 3 months after his father Uttam Mohanty's death.

Accompanied by his wife, relatives and close friends, Babushaan performed all the rituals at Puri sea beach today that were not conducted earlier following demise of legendary Odia actor Uttam Mohanty due to hectic shooting schedule for his upcoming film titled 'Bou Butu Bhoot'.

He also performed Asthi Visarjan ritual, a process of immersing the ashes of his late father in the holy sea at Puri.

As the only son of Uttam Mohanty, who passed away on February 27 this year, the actor had not tonsured his head after last rites. He had skipped the 'Mundan' ritual owing to film shooting. This had raised a question over his seriousness to perform all rituals of his late father.

However, he completed all incomplete rituals after end of shooting.

"And completion of shooting for my upcoming film, I visited here in Puri to complete all the rituals not performed earlier after demise of my father. I feel very relaxed after completing all rituals in Puri. Every time, I used to visit Puri to have darshan of Lord Jagannath after end of each film shooting. This time, I am not supposed to visit the temple till one year of my father's death. However, I have asked my uncle to offer a 'bana' (flag) seeking blessings of Lord Jagannath for the success of my upcoming movie," the actor told reporters after performing death rituals of his father.

Popular actor Uttam Mohanty died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on February 27 this year. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis.