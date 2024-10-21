Bhubaneswar: After facing backlash from Congress, Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty apologised for his social media post on Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement, the actor confessed that the post was a 'mistake' and tendered his apology to the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

Budhaditya Mohanty said that he would be careful not to make such mistakes.

The actor reportedly deleted the post after Congress activists lodged a complaint against him condemning the 'objectionable' post on Facebook.

Budhaditya courted controversy last week for posting on Lawrence Bishnoi and the gangster's rumoured targets.

Reacting to his post on Facebook, a student wing of Odisha Congress filed a complaint at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar on October 18.

In a post, the actor had described gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is allegedly behind the sensational murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique, as a secret agency of India and anticipated All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi his next target.

Later, the actor clarified his post, rubbishing allegations leveled by Congress.

He said that he posted the content based on rumours spread on various social media platforms.