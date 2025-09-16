Cuttack: Popular Ollywood actor Buddhaditya Mohanty has been hospitalised after reportedly falling ill, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

The actor, best known for his role in the film 'Delivery Boy', was admitted to a private hospital in the CDA area of Cuttack for treatment.

According to family sources, Buddhaditya has been diagnosed with a respiratory illness caused by a lung infection.

He was recently seen in 'Delivery Boy 2', the sequel to Delivery Boy, playing the lead role opposite actress Archita Sahu.