Bhubaneswar: Veteran Ollywood actor Uttam Mohanty was hospitalised here in the city after his health condition deteriorated, sources said today.

The actor has been admitted to a private hospital under Infosity police limits in Bhubaneswar in last three days. Currently, he is in ICU since Friday and under treatment for poor liver function.

According to reports, Uttam Mohanty had moved outside for shooting of a film titled 'Bou Butu Bhuta' that will feature him alongside his actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and son Babusan. During his stay, health conditions suddenly worsened following which he was rushed to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

His condition is stated to be stable, as per initial reports.

"The health condition of Odia superstar Uttam Mohanty is critical. He was admitted to the hospital in last 3 days. He is suffering from liver cirrhosis. His liver has failed functioning and is on the ventilator support since yesterday," informed Professor Dr. Manoj Sahoo, Director at KIMS Cancer Centre (KCC).

He said that the hospital is in contact with other hospitals outside Odisha to provide him advanced treatment.

"The actor's family wants to shift him to other hospital for better treatment. In this connection, we are in touch with Hyderabad-based AIG Hospital and Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. As his condition is stable now, we are trying our best to airlift him to other hospital," Dr. Sahoo said.