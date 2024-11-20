Bhubaneswar: Ollywood director Bobby Islam today claimed that he has received a threat call after he participated in a TV debate yesterday.

The director has lodged a complaint in this regard at Daraghabazar police station in Cuttack.

In his complaint, Bobby Islam revealed that he was invited to a debate on a television channel yesterday.

While participating in the debate, Bobby Islam had reportedly made certain comments on Odia film ‘Randi Pua Ananta’ and actor Manoj Mishra, who has been allegedly criticizing some movie personalities in Odisha for last several days.

“Soon after the TV debate, one Soumya Ranjan Barik called me over WhatsApp and threatened to kill me. Barik claimed that he is a supporter of Manoj Mishra and he will kill me if I utter a single word against the actor,” said Bobby Islam.

The Odia film director has informed police that he is anticipating threats from actor Manoj Mishra and his supporters.

“If something happens to me, then actor Manoj Mishra would be responsible for it,” added the director.