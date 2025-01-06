Bhubaneswar: Months after the divorce between actor Anubhav Mohanty and actress Varsha Priyadarshini, the former has invited her for a "public LIVE discussion" over the discord and subsequent separation.

Worth mentioning, it is being claimed that the married life of the two has been depicted in Varsha Priyadarshini-starrer Ollywood movie 'Wife'. Anubhav has accused Varsha of portraying false accusations in the movie.

Taking to Facebook, Anubhav wrote, "I respectfully extend a sincere and open invitation to Miss Varsha Priyadarshini for a peaceful and public LIVE discussion. It is important to note that I won the divorce case more than a year ago on the grounds of cruelty against me and non-consummation of marriage, as there was no sexual relationship between us because you never allowed it. This fact has already been established, but I believe this platform will provide an opportunity to address and clarify all doubts and questions pertaining to our unfortunate marital discord or divorce. You don’t have to portray false accusations through movies."

"Rather than repeatedly making a mockery of whatever little respect our relationship once had, let’s confront this matter peacefully and close this chapter forever. This will allow us both to provide evidence and explanations for our respective sides, ensuring that our supporters and well-wishers have clarity. You are free to choose the channel and format for this discussion, and I am prepared to face this challenge with absolute honesty," wrote Anubhav.

Varsha was yet to comment on the matter.