Bhubaneswar: Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar has been admitted to the Medical ICU at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar with multiple health complications.

“The Ollywood singer is critically ill and he has been put on ventilator support,” said the premium healthcare institute in a bulletin today evening.

During initial evaluation, the singer was found to have multiorgan dysfunction syndrome, chronic liver failure, bilateral pneumonia and dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction, read the health bulletin.

The singer now under the care of ECMO specialist

Sagar (36) has been placed under the care of intensivist and ECMO specialist Dr Srikant Behera for evaluation and management, said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

“He has been administered broad spectrum antibiotics and other supportive measures as per the standard protocol. He is under continuous monitoring and evaluation,” it added.

The Ollywood singer had reportedly been suffering from kidney and liver-related ailments for last few days. He was rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Friday after his condition deteriorated.