Bhubaneswar: Ollywood singer Pami Mishra today approached the Cyber Police in Odisha capital here alleging copyright violation against a couple and their production house.

Singer Pami lodged an FIR against Sai Sagar Creation and Pabitra Entertainment of Prasanna Upadhyaya and his wife Pratibha Upadhyaya.

In her complaint, Pami alleged that the couple had stolen an old Odia song of her and uploaded the same in YouTube by claiming it to be their own.

“I had lent voice to Odia song—Elo Bou lo Bou, emiti bayas kie dela lo—in 2010. Krushna Chandra Behera was the producer and composer of the song. The Upadhyaya couple recently uploaded the same song in YouTube. It has been mentioned that Pratibha Upadhyaya is the singer of the song and Gagan Rout is the lyrist,” said Pami.

The Ollywood singer claimed that the Upadhyaya couple had stolen her voice as well as the music of the original song.

“I contacted the Upadhyaya couple after some of my admirers informed me about the copyright violation. They initially told me that Pratibha Upadhyaya had sung the song. When I asked for proof, the couple told me that they had recreated the song by using AI technology in a studio in Chennai. They claimed that Gagan Rout is the lyrist of the song. But, Gagan Rout is yet to recover fully after meeting with a mishap in 2019,” she added.

The singer urged the Cyber Police to take appropriate action in connection with the copyright violation.