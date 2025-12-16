Bhubaneswar: Olympian sprinter Dutee Chand has expressed her intention to enter politics after retiring from competitive athletics, saying public service and sports development are her long-term goals.

Exclusive interaction with Kanak News

Speaking exclusively to Kanak News, the Odisha-born athlete shared her future plans and explained why she believes politics is an effective platform to serve society and contribute to sports development.

Also Read: When Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand gifted her winning shoes to Amitabh

‘Politics is essential to serve society’

“You cannot serve society without politics. Public service requires resources and public engagement,” Dutee said. Recalling her family background, she added that her mother is a two-time former sarpanch who had aspired to become an MLA. “I have been interested in politics since childhood and want to fulfil my mother’s dream,” she said.

Sports career to continue until retirement

Clarifying that politics would not replace her sporting career, Dutee said she would never leave the track while she is actively competing. “Athletics is my profession and passion. I have made my identity through sports. But a sports career does not last forever. After retirement, I want to dedicate my life to serving people through politics,” she said.

Highlights of sporting achievements

Reflecting on her career, Dutee said she has achieved significant milestones between 2006 and 2022. She won a gold medal at the World University Games, represented India twice at the Olympics, broke her own national records multiple times, and received the Arjuna Award, apart from several other honours.

No party chosen yet

On her political affiliation, Dutee said she has not decided on a party yet. “I have received strong support from both the Centre and the Odisha government during BJP and BJD regimes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideologies inspire me, while BJD president Naveen Patnaik has played a key role in promoting sports in Odisha,” she said, adding that she would join a party committed to Odisha’s development.

Bari Assembly Constituency in focus

Asked about contesting elections, Dutee said it was too early to name a constituency but indicated a focus on Bari Assembly constituency in Jajpur district, her home region. She pointed out the lack of sports infrastructure there, including the absence of a proper running track.

Aspires to develop sports infrastructure

Stressing that meaningful work requires a constitutional position, Dutee said she would like to take up responsibilities related to sports administration in the future. “If given an opportunity, I would like to work as sports minister to improve infrastructure and create better opportunities for young athletes,” she said.