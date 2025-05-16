Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has clocked a turnover of Rs 23,600 crore in 2024-25 financial year and the state PSU is now among the top five mining companies in India, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the 70th foundation day celebration of OMC in the capital city here.

“The OMC had begun its journey with just a turnover of Rs 1 crore in 1960s. The state PSU’s turnover was Rs 23,600 crore in 2024-25 fiscal. It has secured fifth position among the top mining companies in the country,” said the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the OMC has established itself as a profit-making state PSU and played a vital role in the economic development of Odisha. “Our state is home to at least 41 per cent of the mineral resources of the country. The OMC has been undertaking mining activities in the state for over 60 years and thereby contributing to the economic development of the state,” he stated.

The Chief Minister put emphasis on the development of manufacturing sector in Odisha for achieving rapid industrial growth.

“We cannot achieve economic development by depending upon agriculture sector alone. We need a robust manufacturing sector for this purpose. The state government is taking steps to realize the industrial potential of Odisha through value addition to the minerals extracted from our mines,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi also praised the OMC for undertaking massive plantation drives through its CSR activities. “The state PSU has planted 90 lakh samplings under its CSR activities. It should continue the plantation drive and plant more saplings to safeguard the environment in the mining areas. The OMC is also providing funds for the development of education, health and sports sectors in the state,” highlighted Majhi.

The Chief Minister also put emphasis on the establishment of iron pellets plants in the mining areas of the state.