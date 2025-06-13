Bhubaneswar: As part of Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd. (OMC)'s institutional training framework to create a cadre of certified internal trainers, the corporation has launched ‘Train the Trainer’ programme at its headquarters in the capital city here recently.

The inaugural session was graced by Sabyasachi Mohanty, Director (Operations); Alok Kumar Pal, Director (HR); Bana Bihari Pani, Director (Finance), and Malay Ranjan Kar (GM- Personnel) along with officials from regional units and Head Office.

In Phase-1 of this internal training programme, 37 officials from regional units as well as the Head Office were imparted the required training.

The officials trained under this programme will serve as internal resource persons, training and mentoring other members of the workforce across the Corporation, strengthening and promoting a culture of continuous learning.

Notably, the training programme follows a structured three-phased implementation approach and will progressively cover officials across the corporation in a phased manner.

In this training programme, participants engaged in experiential learning modules, leadership simulations, and skill-building exercises focused on effective communication, behavioural change management, and practical application of capacity building, compliance orientation, and leadership development.

OMC, one of the largest mining companies in India, has 18 operating mines in Odisha. The major minerals mined by OMC are chrome, iron and bauxite ore which cater to the requirement of mineral based industries including steel, sponge iron, pig iron, aluminum, ferro-manganese and ferro-chrome.