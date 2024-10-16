Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) to establish a dedicated depot for the temple here, following the decision to use only OMFED ghee for all temple rituals and activities.

In a letter to OMFED Managing Director, SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee sought the cooperative's support to ensure a steady supply of ghee for the temple's daily needs.

Padhee said the temple will only use OMFED ghee for preparing Mahaprasad and lighting earthen lamps. This decision was taken after thorough discussions with SJTA officials.

He further emphasized the need for a separate depot to ensure the quality and authenticity of the ghee used, preventing any possibility of adulteration. In addition, Padhee urged OMFED to consider reducing the price of ghee, following requests from various servitor groups.

Padhee warned of strict action against anyone attempting to breach the rule.