Bhubaneswar: Amid allegations of the use of adulterated ghee at religious institutions, Odisha Government decided to use Omfed ghee at famous temples in the state.

The Omfed ghee will be used at major temples in Odisha, informed Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik today.

"The Omfed ghee is being used at the Jagannath Temple in Puri. The product will be used at temples too. In this regard, the collectors have been asked to use Omfed ghee in all major temples," he said.

In view of the growing demand for Omfed products in rural areas, the state government has decided to open Omfed stalls in villages.

"The Omfed stalls will be set up in every village to meet customers' demand. We are giving priority on milk production in Odisha," he further said.